Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman's Kanjeevaram silk saree choice

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a cultural statement with her attire for the Union Budget 2026 presentation. She donned a handwoven Kanjeevaram silk saree from Tamil Nadu, continuing her tradition of showcasing India's handloom heritage through her choice of clothing on Budget Day. The saree featured a deep purple base in the traditional Kattam pattern, with subtle golden-brown checks and a coffee-brown border.

Cultural tribute More on Sitharaman's saree choice Sitharaman's saree choice was a nod to Tamil Nadu's rich weaving legacy, especially since the state is gearing up for Assembly elections this year. The Kanjeevaram silk sarees, hailing from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, are known for their intricate designs and vibrant colors. They are considered one of the finest and most luxurious forms of silk sarees in India.

Cultural significance History of Kanjeevaram silk sarees The history of pure Kanjeevaram silk sarees dates back to the 7th century during the Pallava dynasty. These sarees are a symbol of traditional South Indian culture and are an integral part of weddings, religious ceremonies, and other auspicious occasions. Known for their durability and longevity, many families pass down their Kanjeevaram sarees as heirlooms from one generation to another.

Advertisement

Handloom support Promotion of Indian handloom sector The Kanjeevaram saree worn by Sitharaman continues to promote various handloom weavers and their craft, from Mangalgiri and Ikat to Bomkai, Kantha, and Madhubani, among others. Since 2019, she has used her platform to support India's traditional handloom sector by wearing sarees that represent different states and weaving techniques. Her budget-day attire has drawn as much attention as her speech over the years.

Advertisement