Union Budget 2026-27: What to expect from Nirmala Sitharaman

Why should you care?

If you're working or planning your finances, there might be more personal tax relief ahead—like a higher standard deduction and clarifying taxation for cross-border employees and ESOP taxation for employees relocated outside India.

For young entrepreneurs and job-seekers, MSMEs could see less red tape, while the real estate sector is seeking measures such as reduced stamp duty, an expanded definition of affordable housing, single-window clearances and infrastructure status.

Plus, new budget moves may boost green energy (EVs and battery ecosystems), aiming for more jobs and a cleaner future as India works toward its Viksit Bharat vision.