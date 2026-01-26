Union Budget 2026-27: What to expect from Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce the Union Budget on February 1, with India's economy expected to grow at 7-7.5% despite global uncertainties.
Big changes could be coming—think revamped customs duties for better exports, GST tweaks (like removing IGST rules that complicate services), and simpler export incentives.
Why should you care?
If you're working or planning your finances, there might be more personal tax relief ahead—like a higher standard deduction and clarifying taxation for cross-border employees and ESOP taxation for employees relocated outside India.
For young entrepreneurs and job-seekers, MSMEs could see less red tape, while the real estate sector is seeking measures such as reduced stamp duty, an expanded definition of affordable housing, single-window clearances and infrastructure status.
Plus, new budget moves may boost green energy (EVs and battery ecosystems), aiming for more jobs and a cleaner future as India works toward its Viksit Bharat vision.