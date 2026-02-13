Union Budget 2026-27: Young people front and center

Healthcare, agriculture, and transportation get big boosts

This budget is all about building stuff that actually impacts your life—think seven high-speed rail corridors, operationalisation of 20 national waterways and measures to boost coastal and inland cargo shipping, and big upgrades in Tier II/III cities.

Agriculture's getting a tech boost with AI tools like Bharat-VISTAAR and expanded fisheries.

Healthcare is set to improve too, with a new NIMHANS-2 institute and thousands of fresh jobs for allied health professionals.

Plus, if you're planning to study abroad or need medical treatment overseas, TCS on remittances just got cut to 2%.

All these changes aim to make India more competitive while opening up fresh opportunities for young people everywhere.