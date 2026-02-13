Union Budget 2026-27: Young people front and center
The government just rolled out the Union Budget for 2026-27, putting young people front and center with a focus on faster economic growth, better skills, and fairer opportunities.
Big moves include boosting public capital expenditure to ₹12.2 lakh crore (up from about ₹11 lakh crore in RE 2025-26), supporting manufacturing in seven sectors, helping MSMEs grow, and investing in new City Economic Regions.
Healthcare, agriculture, and transportation get big boosts
This budget is all about building stuff that actually impacts your life—think seven high-speed rail corridors, operationalisation of 20 national waterways and measures to boost coastal and inland cargo shipping, and big upgrades in Tier II/III cities.
Agriculture's getting a tech boost with AI tools like Bharat-VISTAAR and expanded fisheries.
Healthcare is set to improve too, with a new NIMHANS-2 institute and thousands of fresh jobs for allied health professionals.
Plus, if you're planning to study abroad or need medical treatment overseas, TCS on remittances just got cut to 2%.
All these changes aim to make India more competitive while opening up fresh opportunities for young people everywhere.