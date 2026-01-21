Union Budget 2026: Finance sector calls for easier access to money

Why should you care?

If these changes happen, getting funding for your business idea or side hustle could become less of a headache.

The budget is also expected to ramp up central capital expenditure by about 12-15% from the FY2025-26 level of ₹11.21 lakh crore, aiming to keep investor confidence high while managing the fiscal deficit.

Plus, there's talk of modernizing banks with AI and tech upgrades, making banking smoother for everyone.