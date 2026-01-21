Union Budget 2026: Finance sector calls for easier access to money
Ahead of the Union Budget on February 1, banks and financial experts want the government to make it easier for people and businesses—especially households, MSMEs, and emerging entrepreneurs—to get loans.
They're hoping for new rules that boost responsible lending, improve credit quality, and help more folks access funds through things like credit guarantees and co-lending.
Why should you care?
If these changes happen, getting funding for your business idea or side hustle could become less of a headache.
The budget is also expected to ramp up central capital expenditure by about 12-15% from the FY2025-26 level of ₹11.21 lakh crore, aiming to keep investor confidence high while managing the fiscal deficit.
Plus, there's talk of modernizing banks with AI and tech upgrades, making banking smoother for everyone.