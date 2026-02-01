Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman likely to focus on green energy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget for 2026-27, aiming to keep the fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP and targeting growth at 7-7.5%.
Big money is going into defense, railways, infrastructure, and incentives for electronics and green energy.
Separately, the Income-Tax Bill (no year specified) has trimmed the tax code from 819 to 536 sections.
What to expect in this budget
If you're earning or planning your future, there's good news: the new tax regime is tax-free up to ₹12L, senior citizens may get higher relief, and TDS on rent thresholds were not specified.
There's an emphasis on capital spending for infrastructure, urban development and skilling.
GST tweaks are expected to help exporters' cash flows and reduce disputes.
Plus, with more capital spending expected to boost jobs and competitiveness, this budget could shape opportunities that matter to young Indians right now.