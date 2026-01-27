Union Budget 2026: What to expect this year
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on February 1, marking her ninth consecutive Union Budget and the first time the February 1 presentation will fall on a Sunday.
The session kicks off January 28 and runs through early April, with a focus on shaping policies for both rural and urban India.
Why should you care?
This budget could mean more money for states, bigger support for MSMEs, and fresh pushes like revamped UPI cards for street vendors.
If you're part of the middle class or have senior family members, keep an eye out—there's talk of income tax relief and other measures for seniors.
Plus, expansion of medical education and research fellowships could affect medical sector jobs and clean energy efforts.