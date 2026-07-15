Incentive scheme for mobile phone manufacturing, worth ₹62,500cr, approved

The MPMS scheme will be implemented over five years from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31.

It aims to build Indian brands, achieve technological sovereignty, and create patents in design and R&D.

The scheme also provides differentiated incentive support on eligible sales for manufacturing mobile phones in India at rates between 2.25% and 5%.

An additional incentive of up to 1.5% is offered for domestic sourcing of key components/sub-assemblies.