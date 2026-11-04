Union Cabinet approves ₹14,500cr 92 GWh grid energy storage project
Business
Big updates from the Union Cabinet today: India is set to invest ₹14,500 crore in a huge energy storage project (think 92 GWh of new capacity between 2026 and 2031) to help power up the grid for a greener future.
The announcement came from Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting just how serious the government is about boosting clean energy.
Cabinet approves 850 courts, Agniveer 25%
Two more moves:
First, 850 new fast-track courts will be set up to handle child abuse and rape cases faster, aiming for quicker justice and more trust in the system.
Second, there is now a clear process for Agniveers: 25% will be enrolled based on merit, which should make joining the armed forces more appealing and modern.