Union Cabinet approves ₹1,856cr Indian scheme to boost sports manufacturing
Business
Big news for Indian sports fans: The Union Cabinet just approved a ₹1,856 crore scheme aimed at supercharging sports goods manufacturing over the next eight years.
The goal? Attract ₹6,000 crore in investments and set up new production hubs beyond the usual spots like Jalandhar and Meerut.
Scheme includes 4 300-acre manufacturing zones
The plan includes four massive 300-acre manufacturing zones with better infrastructure.
Companies investing ₹10 crore or more can get up to 15% incentives linked to their turnover, plus help with certification costs (70% covered upfront, 50% for renewals).
There's also a push for centers of excellence to level up product quality and help Indian brands shine at home and abroad.