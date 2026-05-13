Union Cabinet approves ₹37,500cr plan to boost coal gasification nationwide Business May 13, 2026

Big news: The Union Cabinet just approved a ₹37,500 crore plan to boost coal gasification in India.

This tech turns regular coal into synthetic gas (syngas), which is cleaner and can be used for fuel, fertilizers, and chemicals.

The goal? Make India less reliant on energy imports and use our own resources more efficiently, plus, it's better for the environment compared to traditional coal burning.