Union Cabinet approves ₹37,500cr plan to boost coal gasification nationwide
Big news: The Union Cabinet just approved a ₹37,500 crore plan to boost coal gasification in India.
This tech turns regular coal into synthetic gas (syngas), which is cleaner and can be used for fuel, fertilizers, and chemicals.
The goal? Make India less reliant on energy imports and use our own resources more efficiently, plus, it's better for the environment compared to traditional coal burning.
Cabinet clears MSP, Sarkhej-Dholera, duty hikes
The Cabinet also okayed ₹2.6 lakh crore for minimum support price (MSP) operations in 2026-27 so farmers get fair prices and their crops are properly procured.
On top of that, ₹20,665 crore was cleared for the Sarkhej-Dholera semi-high-speed corridor to boost industrial connectivity.
And heads up: import duties on gold and silver are going up starting May 13, 2026.