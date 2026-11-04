Union Cabinet clears ₹25,473cr for energy, minerals, data and justice
Big news from the Union Cabinet: ₹25,473 crore has been cleared to boost India's future in renewable energy and mineral processing.
The goal? More homegrown energy storage, less reliance on imported minerals, and a push to modernize how we collect and use national data.
There's also extra support for fast-tracking justice in cases involving women and children.
₹14,500cr grid storage, ₹2,814cr mineral processing
Out of the total, ₹14,500 crore goes to ramp up grid-scale energy storage: think better batteries for cleaner power.
Another ₹2,814 crore is set aside over five years to help India process minerals like lithium and nickel right here at home.
Plus, there's funding to expand special courts (from 779 to 850) for quicker case resolutions and a new VISTAR initiative with an outlay of ₹4,371.10 crore aimed at upgrading India's stats game.
The Agniveers's "Second Tour of Duty" also gets a two-year extension as part of ongoing military reforms.