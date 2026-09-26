Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India can grow over 10%

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman believes India can grow at over 10%, but says it will take a positive mindset and fresh thinking.

Speaking at an IIT Madras alumni event in Bengaluru, she highlighted how embracing technology and innovation, especially in agriculture, can really move the needle.

Sitharaman also cited the growth of startups since 2015, saying they could make a significant contribution to the economy in the coming years.