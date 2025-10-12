India's tourism sector to grow over 25% annually: Union Minister

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that India's tourism sector is set to witness a massive growth, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 25%. The minister made the announcement while addressing the 'MP Travel Mart,' an event organized by the Madhya Pradesh tourism department. He emphasized the contribution of tourism to India's GDP and employment.

Economic impact Tourism's contribution to GDP and employment Shekhawat highlighted that the tourism sector alone contributes more than ₹20 trillion to India's national GDP. He also noted that it provides jobs to over 84 million people in the country. The minister's remarks highlight the significant role of tourism in driving economic growth and providing employment opportunities across India.

Tourism statistics Impressive numbers from India's tourism industry In his address, Shekhawat also shared some impressive statistics about India's tourism industry. He revealed that the country welcomed 20 million foreign tourists last year. Additionally, domestic travelers made a whopping 2.94 billion tour trips in the same period. These numbers reflect the growing popularity of India as a travel destination, both for international visitors and local adventurers alike.