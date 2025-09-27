Next Article
UNIQLO opens its 18th store in Pune
UNIQLO just opened its 18th store in India, landing this time in Pune.
The Japanese brand, already familiar to shoppers in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru since its 2020 debut, says Pune's booming online sales inspired the move.
Kenji Inoue from UNIQLO India said that strong online sales in Pune influenced the decision to open a physical store there.
UNIQLO's revenue hit ₹1,000 crore for FY25
UNIQLO has been on a roll—revenue hit ₹1,000 crore for FY25 and profits doubled to ₹178.4 crore with a healthy 15% margin.
With e-commerce sales in Pune up by 163% this year alone, the brand is planning more stores in metro cities and wants to level up its online shopping experience.
Globally, they're also looking to open bigger flagship stores in major cities around the world.