UNIQLO opens its 18th store in Pune

UNIQLO's revenue hit ₹1,000 crore for FY25

UNIQLO has been on a roll—revenue hit ₹1,000 crore for FY25 and profits doubled to ₹178.4 crore with a healthy 15% margin.

With e-commerce sales in Pune up by 163% this year alone, the brand is planning more stores in metro cities and wants to level up its online shopping experience.

Globally, they're also looking to open bigger flagship stores in major cities around the world.