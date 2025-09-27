Vedantu raises $11 million, sets sights on 2027 IPO

Edtech's investment landscape is heating up

CEO Vamsi Krishna shared that Vedantu is working on a secondary sale to help early investors cash out—another step toward getting IPO-ready.

This news drops as India's edtech scene is bouncing back: sector investments jumped from just $22 million in the first half of 2024 to $120 million in the same period in 2025.

Founded in 2011, Vedantu now teaches over 200,000 students with a team of 1,200+ teachers—so they're definitely gearing up for bigger things.