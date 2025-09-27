Vedantu raises $11 million, sets sights on 2027 IPO
Vedantu, one of India's big edtech names, just raised $11 million via convertible notes as part of an ongoing funding round led by ABC World Asia, with Accel India and Omidyar Network also joining in.
The money will go into boosting their tech, AI features, and adaptive content.
Vedantu isn't stopping here—they're seeking more investment and have set their sights on going public by 2027.
Edtech's investment landscape is heating up
CEO Vamsi Krishna shared that Vedantu is working on a secondary sale to help early investors cash out—another step toward getting IPO-ready.
This news drops as India's edtech scene is bouncing back: sector investments jumped from just $22 million in the first half of 2024 to $120 million in the same period in 2025.
Founded in 2011, Vedantu now teaches over 200,000 students with a team of 1,200+ teachers—so they're definitely gearing up for bigger things.