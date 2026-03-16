Uniqlo signs Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

Nidhi Rastogi, Uniqlo India's marketing director, says Bumrah stands out for his consistency and authenticity, qualities she feels really fit the brand. She highlighted his focus on excellence, adding that this collaboration is set to run for at least a year.

Where to spot the new campaign

Expect to see Bumrah everywhere, from your Instagram feed to billboards and even inside Uniqlo stores.

Alongside this campaign, Uniqlo is highlighting other LifeWear staples.

Plus, it is expanding its physical presence in India and using store openings as local marketing moments.