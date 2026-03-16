Uniqlo signs Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador
Uniqlo just teamed up with Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah as its new face in India.
The partnership kicks off with a campaign for the AIRism oversized T-shirt, showing Bumrah in relaxed, everyday moments that match Uniqlo's vibe of simplicity and comfort.
Uniqlo's marketing director on why they chose Bumrah
Nidhi Rastogi, Uniqlo India's marketing director, says Bumrah stands out for his consistency and authenticity, qualities she feels really fit the brand.
She highlighted his focus on excellence, adding that this collaboration is set to run for at least a year.
Where to spot the new campaign
Expect to see Bumrah everywhere, from your Instagram feed to billboards and even inside Uniqlo stores.
Alongside this campaign, Uniqlo is highlighting other LifeWear staples.
Plus, it is expanding its physical presence in India and using store openings as local marketing moments.