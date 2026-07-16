United Airlines may cut flights as jet fuel rises 84%
Business
United Airlines announced it may cut back on flights if fuel prices remain high due to a $6 billion jump in expenses this year; travelers can expect higher fares industry-wide.
The main culprit? Jet fuel prices have shot up 84% because of the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, which has disrupted oil routes and led to a major fuel shortage.
If you're flying soon, expect fewer options and pricier tickets.
Airline profits could halve in 2026
The U.S.-Iran war has hit airlines hard. Spirit Airlines even ceased all operations earlier this year.
Industry experts say airline profits could drop by half in 2026, with more shutdowns or mergers likely if the crisis drags on.
With military tensions still high and oil supplies uncertain, airlines like United are bracing for more turbulence ahead.