United Airlines sued over booked window seats lacking actual windows
Business
United Airlines is being sued by passengers who say they booked window seats, only to find there was no actual window beside them on certain flights.
The issue affects some Boeing 737, Boeing 757, and Airbus A321 planes, where cabin walls line up with things like air conditioning ducts instead of windows.
Judge advances suit against United Airlines
A US judge just let the lawsuit move forward, pointing out that United's booking screens clearly promise window seats.
Passengers say they chose these spots to help with motion sickness, anxiety, or just to enjoy the view.
United has now updated its seat-selection process for more transparency.
Delta Air Lines is facing a similar lawsuit too.