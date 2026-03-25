United Airlines to introduce 'Relax Row' on long-haul flights
Business
United Airlines is rolling out "Relax Row," a new feature letting economy-class passengers turn three seats into a flat bed on select international flights starting in 2027.
By 2030, over 200 Boeing 777 and 787 planes will have these upgraded rows, making long-haul travel a bit more comfortable without splurging on business class.
Each Relax Row comes with adjustable leg rests
Each Relax Row comes with adjustable leg rests and can be set up as a bed. They're located between economy and premium economy, with up to 12 per plane.
Travelers get extra perks too: think mattress pad, blanket, extra pillows, and even kids' travel kits for families.
United's Andrew Nocella says it's all about giving people more space and options when they fly long distances.