United Airlines to introduce 'Relax Row' on long-haul flights

Each Relax Row comes with adjustable leg rests

Each Relax Row comes with adjustable leg rests and can be set up as a bed. They're located between economy and premium economy, with up to 12 per plane.

Travelers get extra perks too: think mattress pad, blanket, extra pillows, and even kids' travel kits for families.

United's Andrew Nocella says it's all about giving people more space and options when they fly long distances.