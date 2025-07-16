Next Article
United Breweries shares experience over 2% increase
United Breweries's stock climbed 2% on Wednesday, closing at ₹2,011.60.
The boost comes as the company announced a final dividend and shared some strong financial results for FY24-25, catching the attention of investors.
UBL's Q4FY25 revenue and profit surge; final dividend declared
The March 2025 quarter saw United Breweries's revenue rise to ₹2,322.98 crore (up from ₹2,000.26 crore last quarter), with net profit bouncing back to ₹97.76 crore after a previous dip.
At their recent shareholder meeting, they declared a final dividend of ₹10 per share—good news for anyone holding onto UBL stock, even though analysts were feeling cautious just last week.