United Breweries shares experience over 2% increase

UBL's Q4FY25 revenue and profit surge; final dividend declared

The March 2025 quarter saw United Breweries's revenue rise to ₹2,322.98 crore (up from ₹2,000.26 crore last quarter), with net profit bouncing back to ₹97.76 crore after a previous dip.

At their recent shareholder meeting, they declared a final dividend of ₹10 per share—good news for anyone holding onto UBL stock, even though analysts were feeling cautious just last week.