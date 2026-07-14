United replaces middle economy plus seat with table on A321XLR
United Airlines is shaking up its Economy Plus seating on the new Airbus A321XLR, swapping out the middle seat in one row for a fixed shared table.
This move aims to make long flights a bit more comfortable, giving aisle and window passengers extra space and legroom.
The change was announced Tuesday.
A321XLR table adds legroom, cup holders
The new setup features a table stretching between two seats with cup holders, offering more elbow room and three extra inches of legroom.
The A321XLR starts domestic flights this fall and international routes by 2027, with perks like bigger overhead bins and crisp 4K screens you can connect to via Bluetooth.
United to sell upgraded seats later
United plans to start selling these upgraded seats later this year and is looking at similar designs for other aircraft in the future.
This follows its earlier announcement about Relax Row: couch-like beds expected to come to some Boeing jets from 2027.