United States and India could finalize trade deal amid investigations
Business
A long-awaited trade deal between the US and India might finally be wrapped up in the next few months, according to a senior US official.
The agreement is designed to open up markets and make trading easier for both sides, but things are on pause right now because the US is still investigating alleged unfair practices.
Section 301 probes, Trump drug tariffs
What's holding things up?
The US is running Section 301 investigations into trade practices with India and dozens of other countries: these probes could lead to new tariffs.
On top of that, President Trump just announced fresh tariffs on imported generic drugs, which hit India especially hard since nearly 38% of its pharma exports go to the US.
All this makes sealing the deal a bit more complicated than expected.