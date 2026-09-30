United States consumer confidence falls to 81.9, lowest since 2014
Business
US consumer confidence just hit its lowest point since 2014, dropping to 81.9 in September, way below what experts expected.
This means more people are worried about jobs and the economy, which could lead them to spend less money.
Since household spending is a huge part of the US economy, this dip could have a real impact.
Conference Board: consumer appraisals negative
For the first time in years, consumer appraisals of current business conditions became negative, according to the Conference Board survey.
Even though job prospects aren't all bad yet, Chief Economist Dana Peterson says there's growing uncertainty about what's next.
When people feel unsure about their finances, they usually cut back on spending, which can slow down economic growth for everyone.