United States nuclear industry prepares feedback on India's draft rules
Business
The US nuclear industry is getting ready to share its thoughts on India's draft rules and regulations, which could open up the country's nuclear energy sector to private companies.
The draft, out last week from India's Department of Atomic Energy, is inviting feedback until September 4, 2026.
Experts discuss SHANTI Act implications
US and Indian experts just met to talk through how private companies might get involved, covering everything from safety rules to who takes responsibility if something goes wrong.
The SHANTI Act would let private players build and run nuclear plants, make fuel, and even use nuclear tech in healthcare and farming.
The big goal: hit 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047 and roll out small modular reactors by 2033.