United States to launch portal mid-April for $166B struck-down tariffs

Portal initially handles non-final claims

At first, the portal will focus on non-final tariff claims, which usually take over a year to settle.

There's been some worry about delays for final refunds, but Judge Richard Eaton has stepped in to make sure those are included too.

Customs official Brandon Lord shared that the main claim portal is almost ready (about 85% done) and other parts of the system are between 60% and 80% complete and part of a bigger push to move federal payments online.

Good news: refunds will come with interest added, so importers should see their money returned fairly.