United States trade deficit narrows to $105 billion in September
Business
The US trade deficit dropped slightly to $105 billion in September 2026, better than expected.
Imports went up, especially for computers and tech gear, while exports also climbed thanks to oil, food, and capital goods.
Basically, the US is buying and selling more with the world right now.
President Trump's tariffs reshape trade patterns
Since President Trump returned in January 2025, new tariff policies have shaken up trade patterns.
A big drop in crude oil imports helped close the gap even more.
These changes show how businesses are adjusting quickly to keep up with shifting rules and global trends: staying flexible is key for keeping the economy strong.