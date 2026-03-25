United's new Relax Row turns into a couch

Relax rows will be placed between economy and premium plus

Starting in 2027, more than 200 Boeing 787s and 777s will get up to 12 Relax Rows each, placed between economy and premium plus.

These rows are perfect for families, couples, or anyone wanting more space.

If you book one, you'll get a mattress pad, blanket, two pillows (and families with kids score a travel kit and plush toy).

Pricing isn't out yet, but United has exclusive rights to this design in North America.