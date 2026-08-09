Unitree Robotics seeks $900 million Shanghai IPO, 1st mainland humanoid firm
Unitree Robotics, the Chinese company behind those viral stunt-performing robots, is preparing to go public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
They're aiming to raise $900 million by selling shares at $22 each, putting their total value at $9 billion.
This marks the first time a humanoid robotics firm in mainland China is hitting the stock market.
Unitree growth slows amid stronger competition
Last year, Unitree dominated global humanoid robot sales and brought in $250 million as demand soared.
But the first quarter of 2026 has seen growth slow down thanks to stronger competition and weaker demand.
Still, Chinese companies shipped 18,500 humanoid robots in early 2026, way ahead of US firms' 4,000 shipments.
With the global market set to jump from $2 billion now to a projected $69 billion by 2030, all eyes are on whether China can keep its lead as things heat up.