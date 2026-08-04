Unitree Technology set for Shanghai IPO valued over ¥50 billion
Unitree Technology, a robotics company from Hangzhou, is expected to be valued at over 50 billion yuan (that's around $7.4 billion) as it goes public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
It is raising 4.2 billion yuan to ramp up production and invest more in R&D.
IPO pricing wraps up Thursday, August 6, 2026, with investors able to jump in starting Friday, August 7, 2026.
Citic Securities thinks Unitree's value could climb even higher, to nearly 56 billion yuan, within a year of listing.
Unitree IPO amid US restrictions
Unitree is expected to be valued at a hefty multiple of its expected sales and profits after its planned Shanghai IPO.
This IPO is happening just as the US added foreign-made advanced robots to its Covered List, restricting their ability to obtain the equipment authorisation required for US sales, and puts Unitree on a list of companies linked to Beijing's military efforts, so there's definitely some international tension in the mix as China pushes hard to lead in robotics tech.