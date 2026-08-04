Unitree Technology set for Shanghai IPO valued over ¥50 billion

Unitree Technology, a robotics company from Hangzhou, is expected to be valued at over 50 billion yuan (that's around $7.4 billion) as it goes public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

It is raising 4.2 billion yuan to ramp up production and invest more in R&D.

IPO pricing wraps up Thursday, August 6, 2026, with investors able to jump in starting Friday, August 7, 2026.

Citic Securities thinks Unitree's value could climb even higher, to nearly 56 billion yuan, within a year of listing.