Unity Small Finance and AU Small Finance raise FD rates
Looking for better returns on your savings?
Unity Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank have revised FD rates on select tenures, making it a bit more rewarding to stash your cash.
The new rates kicked in this week: June 10 for AU Bank and June 11 for Unity Bank.
Unity 7.80% 501 day, AU 7.40%
Unity is offering a pretty attractive 7.80% per annum on its 501-day FD for general investors, and seniors get an even sweeter deal at 8.30%.
Other tenures range from 4% to 7.50%, plus a 0.50% higher rate on several tenures.
Over at AU, the top rate is now 7.40% for a regular depositor's 30-month FD, while seniors can earn up to 7.90%.
Unity also offers savings account interest rates of 7% if you keep over ₹10 lakh in your account, and balances between ₹1 lakh and ₹10 lakh earn you a solid 6%.