Unity Small Finance and AU Small Finance raise FD rates

Unity 7.80% 501 day, AU 7.40%

Unity is offering a pretty attractive 7.80% per annum on its 501-day FD for general investors, and seniors get an even sweeter deal at 8.30%.

Other tenures range from 4% to 7.50%, plus a 0.50% higher rate on several tenures.

Over at AU, the top rate is now 7.40% for a regular depositor's 30-month FD, while seniors can earn up to 7.90%.

Unity also offers savings account interest rates of 7% if you keep over ₹10 lakh in your account, and balances between ₹1 lakh and ₹10 lakh earn you a solid 6%.