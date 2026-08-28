University of Michigan survey finds US consumer sentiment falls sharply

Rising energy costs (thanks in part to the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran) are making things tougher at the pump and at home.

The drop in confidence is showing up across all political groups, but Republicans felt it most.

Even though inflation expectations dipped slightly (from 4.2% to 4%), they're still higher than before this conflict started.

Older folks and those from lower- to middle-income households are feeling this downturn even more.