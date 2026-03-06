Unlisted Indian firms can directly list abroad: What's the impact

Unlisted public Indian companies can now list directly on international exchanges at GIFT City, thanks to permission under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (Listing) Regulations, 2024 dated 20 August 2024, while listed firms still require SEBI's operational guidelines, which are pending. No need for a domestic listing or raising new capital—this move makes it easier for homegrown firms to access global investors.

XED to be 1st company listed on GIFT City exchange XED, an executive education provider, is set to become the first company to go public on GIFT City's exchanges, with plans to raise $12 million through a dollar-based offering this month.

This marks a big shift, giving Indian startups and businesses more fundraising options beyond traditional stock markets.

Key compliance requirements for unlisted firms To get listed, unlisted public Indian companies must file their prospectus via e-Form LEAP-1 within seven days of submitting it to the exchange, among other compliance requirements.

These listings are treated as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and must follow existing sectoral caps and regulations.