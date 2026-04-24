Unprofitable SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic eye US IPOs near $3T
SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are about to shake up the US stock market with massive IPOs, even though none of them are profitable yet.
If all goes as planned, their combined debut could add close to $3 trillion in value.
SpaceX is shooting for a $1.75 trillion valuation, while OpenAI is aiming for around $1 trillion, and Anthropic is valued at about $380 billion.
IPO interest persists despite SpaceX losses
These companies are big names in AI and satellite internet, which has investors buzzing despite some serious financial losses, like SpaceX's nearly $5 billion loss last year on more than $18 billion in revenue.
Getting into major stock indexes like the S&P 500 might be tricky since they need several quarters of profit first.
Still, their IPOs could change how tech stocks look and how people invest for years to come.