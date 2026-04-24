Unprofitable SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic eye US IPOs near $3T

IPO interest persists despite SpaceX losses

These companies are big names in AI and satellite internet, which has investors buzzing despite some serious financial losses, like SpaceX's nearly $5 billion loss last year on more than $18 billion in revenue.

Getting into major stock indexes like the S&P 500 might be tricky since they need several quarters of profit first.

Still, their IPOs could change how tech stocks look and how people invest for years to come.