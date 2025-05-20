Top personal finance rules every investor should know
What's the story
Navigating personal finance isn't a cakewalk, but knowing a few lesser-known rules can make your decision-making more effective.
These guidelines are aimed at helping you manage your finances with more confidence and clarity.
By focusing on practical strategies, you can make your money work for you.
Here, we take you through a few overlooked but crucial insights for making informed financial decisions.
Budgeting basics
The 50/30/20 rule explained
The 50/30/20 rule is a basic yet effective budgeting framework that helps distribute your income wisely.
It encourages spending 50% of your income on needs (bills, groceries, etc.), 30% on wants (entertainment, etc.), and saving/investing the rest 20%.
This ensures a balanced approach toward spending while keeping savings on priority.
Following this rule, one can keep their spending in check without missing out on life's pleasures.
Safety net
Emergency fund essentials
An emergency fund serves as a financial cushion when the unexpected strikes, be it a medical emergency or losing your job.
Experts suggest saving three-six months' worth of living expenses in an easily accessible account.
This fund gives peace of mind and saves you from relying on credit cards or loans in times of crisis.
Create an emergency fund before looking at other investment opportunities.
Investment growth
The power of compound interest
Compound interest has always been the best way to grow your wealth over a period of time.
In this, you earn interest on both the initial principal and the interest accumulated from previous periods.
The sooner you start, the more time your investments get to grow exponentially from the effects of compounding.
Even small contributions, made consistently, can yield huge returns in the long run.
Spending control
Avoiding lifestyle inflation
Lifestyle inflation is when more money coming in results in spending more, instead of saving or investing.
To avoid falling into this trap, stick to existing living standards as earnings increase and channel additional money toward savings objectives instead of superfluous expenses.
Mindful spending ensures long-term financial security without compromising on future aspirations.
Risk management
Diversification in investments
Diversifying investments across asset classes reduces risk by spreading exposure across sectors.
It doesn't put all resources into one area, which may be volatile. This can result in potentially huge losses if things go south.
Thus, it ensures better protection against market fluctuations and maximizes potential returns over time through strategic allocation choices.
These choices are based on individual risk tolerance levels.