UP CM Yogi Adityanath inks ₹11,000cr deals with Japanese firms Business Feb 25, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just signed MoUs worth a massive ₹11,000 crore with top Japanese companies during his trip to Japan.

These deals cover everything from agriculture and automotive to electronics, and are set to boost business ties between India and Japan.

Big names like Kubota Corporation (famous for farm machinery) and Minda Corporation (auto parts) are on board.