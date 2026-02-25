UP CM Yogi Adityanath inks ₹11,000cr deals with Japanese firms
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just signed MoUs worth a massive ₹11,000 crore with top Japanese companies during his trip to Japan.
These deals cover everything from agriculture and automotive to electronics, and are set to boost business ties between India and Japan.
Big names like Kubota Corporation (famous for farm machinery) and Minda Corporation (auto parts) are on board.
These partnerships are expected to boost manufacturing capacity and deepen industrial collaboration in Uttar Pradesh.
Other Japanese firms joining in include Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Nagase & Co., Seiko Advance (printing inks), and O&O Group (hospitality/real estate).
Officials say the agreements are expected to promote automotive electronics and advanced component manufacturing, and give fresh momentum to bilateral industrial cooperation.