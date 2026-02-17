UP to train MSMEs for global competition with Walmart's help
Business
Uttar Pradesh signed a three-year deal with Walmart's Vriddhi program to help its small businesses (MSMEs) level up.
The plan? Train MSMEs in digital skills, e-commerce, packaging, and meeting global standards—so they can export more and compete worldwide.
This move is part of UP's big goal: hit $50 billion in exports by 2030.
With this tie-up, UP aims to boost MSMEs's global presence
MSMEs are the backbone of UP's economy, and this partnership could open new doors for jobs and growth.
The state is even offering a 75% subsidy on e-commerce listing fees for first-time exporters.
As Alok Kumar, the state's Additional Chief Secretary, put it: "MSMEs form the backbone of the state's economy," and this tie-up could be a game changer for thousands looking to go global.