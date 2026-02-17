UP to train MSMEs for global competition with Walmart's help

With this tie-up, UP aims to boost MSMEs's global presence

MSMEs are the backbone of UP's economy, and this partnership could open new doors for jobs and growth.

The state is even offering a 75% subsidy on e-commerce listing fees for first-time exporters.

As Alok Kumar, the state's Additional Chief Secretary, put it: "MSMEs form the backbone of the state's economy," and this tie-up could be a game changer for thousands looking to go global.