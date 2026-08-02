These 6 IPOs will open for subscription next week
What's the story
India's primary market is set to witness a flurry of activity with six new public issues slated for subscription next week. The Ardee Industries and Technocraft Ventures IPOs will be among the mainboard offerings. In the SME segment, four companies including Anawil Wire & Engineering and Optimystix Entertainment India will launch their IPOs.
Mainboard offerings
Ardee Industries, Technocraft Ventures
The Ardee Industries IPO will open on August 5 and close on August 7.
The company hopes to raise ₹425.87 crore through a book-built issue, including a fresh issue of 6.04 crore shares worth ₹320 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of two crore shares worth ₹105.87 crore.
Technocraft Ventures's IPO will open on August 7 and end on August 11, comprising a book-built issue of 1.19 crore shares with fresh issues and OFS portions.
Upcoming listings
Anawil Wire & Engineering, Aegeus Technologies
The Anawil Wire & Engineering's IPO will be open for subscription from August 3-5.
The book-built issue is worth ₹177.81 crore and includes a fresh issue of 0.53 crore equity shares worth ₹142.69 crore and an OFS of 0.13 crore shares worth ₹35.12 crore.
Aegeus Technologies's IPO will be open for subscription from August 4-6, with a book-built issue entirely comprising a fresh issue of 0.23 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹23.71 crore.
Final offerings
LAPL Automotive, Optimystix Entertainment India
The LAPL Automotive's IPO will be open for subscription from August 6-10, with a book-built issue of ₹32.40 crore entirely comprising a fresh issue of 0.34 crore shares.
Optimystix Entertainment India's IPO will be open for subscription from August 7-11, comprising a book-built issue of 0.62 crore shares with fresh issues and OFS portions.