These 6 IPOs will open for subscription next week

The Ardee Industries IPO will open on August 5 and close on August 7.

The company hopes to raise ₹425.87 crore through a book-built issue, including a fresh issue of 6.04 crore shares worth ₹320 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of two crore shares worth ₹105.87 crore.

Technocraft Ventures's IPO will open on August 7 and end on August 11, comprising a book-built issue of 1.19 crore shares with fresh issues and OFS portions.