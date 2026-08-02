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Home / News / Business News / These 6 IPOs will open for subscription next week
These 6 IPOs will open for subscription next week
Ardee Industries and Technocraft Ventures will be among the mainboard offerings

These 6 IPOs will open for subscription next week

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 02, 2026
05:37 pm
What's the story

India's primary market is set to witness a flurry of activity with six new public issues slated for subscription next week. The Ardee Industries and Technocraft Ventures IPOs will be among the mainboard offerings. In the SME segment, four companies including Anawil Wire & Engineering and Optimystix Entertainment India will launch their IPOs.

Mainboard offerings

Ardee Industries, Technocraft Ventures

The Ardee Industries IPO will open on August 5 and close on August 7.

The company hopes to raise ₹425.87 crore through a book-built issue, including a fresh issue of 6.04 crore shares worth ₹320 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of two crore shares worth ₹105.87 crore.

Technocraft Ventures's IPO will open on August 7 and end on August 11, comprising a book-built issue of 1.19 crore shares with fresh issues and OFS portions.

Upcoming listings

Anawil Wire & Engineering, Aegeus Technologies

The Anawil Wire & Engineering's IPO will be open for subscription from August 3-5.

The book-built issue is worth ₹177.81 crore and includes a fresh issue of 0.53 crore equity shares worth ₹142.69 crore and an OFS of 0.13 crore shares worth ₹35.12 crore.

Aegeus Technologies's IPO will be open for subscription from August 4-6, with a book-built issue entirely comprising a fresh issue of 0.23 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹23.71 crore.

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Final offerings

LAPL Automotive, Optimystix Entertainment India

The LAPL Automotive's IPO will be open for subscription from August 6-10, with a book-built issue of ₹32.40 crore entirely comprising a fresh issue of 0.34 crore shares.

Optimystix Entertainment India's IPO will be open for subscription from August 7-11, comprising a book-built issue of 0.62 crore shares with fresh issues and OFS portions.

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