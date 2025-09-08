Upcoming IPOs: Shringar, Dev Accelerator to open for subscription soon
Looking to invest? The IPOs for Shringar House of Mangalsutra and Dev Accelerator go live from September 10 to 12.
Shringar aims to raise ₹401 crore (price band: ₹155-165/share), while Dev Accelerator is targeting ₹143 crore (price band: ₹56-61/share).
Share allotment results are expected by September 15, with stock market listings likely on September 17.
What do the companies do?
Shringar House of Mangalsutra designs and manufactures gold mangalsutras for B2B clients in India and select export markets.
Meanwhile, Dev Accelerator provides flexible office spaces; they plan to use the IPO funds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Why you should keep an eye on these IPOs
If you're curious about new investment opportunities or how homegrown brands are expanding, these IPOs offer a peek into two very different but growing sectors—traditional jewelry and startup workspaces—all set for action this week.