Upcoming IPOs: Shringar, Dev Accelerator to open for subscription soon Business Sep 08, 2025

Looking to invest? The IPOs for Shringar House of Mangalsutra and Dev Accelerator go live from September 10 to 12.

Shringar aims to raise ₹401 crore (price band: ₹155-165/share), while Dev Accelerator is targeting ₹143 crore (price band: ₹56-61/share).

Share allotment results are expected by September 15, with stock market listings likely on September 17.