UpGrad, Unacademy receive CCI approval for all-stock merger valued 2,055cr

UpGrad hopes about 500cr revenue boost

Unacademy's valuation has taken a big hit since its pandemic highs, but it still brings nearly ₹950 crore in cash to the table, something UpGrad clearly finds valuable.

UpGrad hopes this merger will add about ₹500 crore to its revenues and give shareholders a stake in a bigger, more resilient company.

The deal highlights how India's edtech scene is shifting gears and focusing on long-term growth over quick wins.