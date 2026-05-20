UpGrad valued at ₹15,980cr as it awaits ₹2,055cr Unacademy acquisition

UpGrad posts ₹38cr profit on ₹1,532cr

After bouncing back from losses last year, UpGrad pulled in a profit of ₹38 crore on ₹1,532 crore in revenue in the first 11 months of fiscal 2026 and expects to finish the year with even higher numbers.

The Unacademy deal could add another ₹500 crore to its revenue.

UpGrad is also expanding internationally and runs Atlas University, which already has 7,500 students enrolled.