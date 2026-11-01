UPI processes ₹1L crore in daily transactions for 1st time

October's transaction volume saw a 5.8% month-on-month growth from September, when UPI processed 24.07 billion transactions worth ₹29.37 lakh crore.

The transaction value also saw a 7.4% increase from last month's figures.

On a year-on-year basis, UPI's transaction volume grew by an impressive 23%, while the transaction value increased by 16% in October compared to the same period last year.