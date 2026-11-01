UPI average daily transactions exceed ₹1L/cr in India this October
Business
UPI just broke its own record, crossing ₹1 lakh crore in average daily transactions this October.
With nearly 822 million payments happening every day and a total of 25.47 billion transactions for the month, it's clear that digital payments are now a huge part of daily life in India.
Pre-Diwali MDR delay boosted UPI transactions
A big reason for this jump is the decision to delay extra charges (MDR) on some merchant payments right before Diwali, making it easier for people and businesses to use UPI during festive shopping.
This move helped boost transaction numbers, showing how UPI keeps adapting to what users need.