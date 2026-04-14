UPI handled 228.5 billion transactions in 2025, Worldline reports
Business
UPI had a massive year in 2025, handling 228.5 billion transactions, a 33% year-on-year increase (vs 2024).
People leaned into smaller, everyday payments, dropping the average spend per transaction to ₹1,314.
Altogether, UPI moved an incredible ₹299.74 trillion across India, according to Worldline's latest report.
UPI merchant payments rose 34%
Person-to-merchant payments through UPI soared by 34%, thanks in part to more QR codes and POS terminals popping up everywhere.
Credit card use grew too, up by 27%, even as debit card transactions fell.
Bharat BillPay also saw a big boost (up 40%), showing just how quickly digital payments are becoming the norm for regular bills and daily life in India.