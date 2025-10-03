UPI is now India's go-to payment method for everything

India's richest are increasingly preferring UPI, the instant payment system that lets you send money straight from your bank using QR codes or apps. It's fast, has no interest, and is now increasingly used in luxury shopping, education, and healthcare—even for payments up to ₹5 lakh.

UPI is already in over 7 countries UPI handled over 20 billion transactions worth nearly ₹25 lakh crore just in August 2025.

Plus, it works in seven countries—including Singapore and France—making it easier (and sometimes cheaper) for Indians to pay abroad.

Banks are now rolling out UPI-linked credit options Because UPI payments happen instantly from your bank account, there's less temptation to overspend or rack up debt.

UPI QR codes are now expected at big brands, pushing card companies to rethink their game as fintechs race to add cool new features.