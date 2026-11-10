UPI logs 916.9 million Diwali transactions and ₹90,029.43 cr
UPI on Diwali with 916.9 million transactions, a 32% jump from last year.
People in India clearly leaned into digital payments for the festival, moving ₹90,029.43 crore in a single day, as per NPCI.
UPI accepted in 11 countries
UPI isn't just big in India anymore, it's now accepted in 11 countries like Singapore and the UAE.
The day before Diwali saw 975.8 million transactions worth ₹1,36,118 crore, and October alone hit an all-time high with 25.47 billion transactions.
Since launching in 2016, UPI has truly changed how India pays.