UPI logs 975.8 million transactions peak during Diwali and ₹1.37L/cr Dhanteras
Business
This Diwali, UPI broke its own records as people went all in on digital payments.
On Dhanteras alone (November 6), transactions hit ₹1.37 lakh crore, the second-highest ever, while the next day saw a new peak of 975.8 million transactions.
Clearly, more folks are swapping cash for quick UPI scans, even for big festive buys.
NPCI: UPI volumes 3.75B, value ₹4.99L/cr
Between November 5 and 8, UPI transaction volumes jumped 28% compared to last year, reaching 3.75 billion.
The total value shot up by 38% to ₹4.99 lakh crore, according to NPCI data.
It's a solid sign that digital payments are now at the heart of how India celebrates festivals.