UPI logs over 24,000cr transactions worth ₹314.23L/cr last financial year
Business
UPI just smashed its own record, handling over 24,000 crore transactions worth ₹314.23 lakh crore in the last financial year.
Since launching in 2016, it's grown super fast. Transaction volumes jumped more than five times in five years, and by June 2026, more than 55 crore people were using it.
Digital payments really are the new normal.
UPI reaches 12 countries globally
UPI isn't just big in India. It's now active in 12 countries across six continents.
Starting with Bhutan back in 2021, places like Singapore, UAE, France, Nepal, and Cambodia have joined recently.
NPCI International helps set up UPI-like systems abroad and makes cross-border payments easier for Indian travelers and expats.