UPI MDR 0.4% from October 15 2026 on person-to-merchant payments

For transactions above ₹75,000, the fee is capped at ₹300.

Retailers and groups like AIMRA are worried the new charges could eat into already thin profits: AIMRA estimates members could lose about ₹4,000 monthly and is asking the government to step in.

Small jewelers say even lightweight jewelry sales will be hit, while ride-hailing drivers might see their earnings dip through fare adjustments.

Some groups are planning protests and want exemptions from these fees to keep their businesses afloat.