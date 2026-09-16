UPI merchant-fee policy and management moves boost Yes Bank 4%

Analysts at Citi expect Yes Bank's profit before tax could rise by 6% to 12% because of its strong position in the UPI space.

Morgan Stanley also sees gains, though maybe not as high.

Other banks like Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank are set to benefit too, but with smaller profit bumps.

For context, Yes Bank's consolidated net profit shot up 32.54% year over year in the June 2026 quarter, even with some ups and downs in the market.