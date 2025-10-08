You can now use UPI for international transactions via PayPal

CEO's vision

Need for interoperability in digital wallets

PayPal CEO Alex Chriss emphasized the need for interoperability in digital wallets during the launch. He said, "The future of money is going to be domestic wallets." He added that if people are going to interact with wallets, they should be made interoperable. India is a key market for PayPal, with the second-largest employee base. Chriss said instead of competing with UPI in India, it makes more sense to connect India to the world.